Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Law firm to sponsor 2021 Sun Bowl Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While the calendar may only say September, preparations are well underway for the Sun Bowl Association’s annual tradition of the Sun Bowl Parade.

This year, law firm Glasheen, Valles and Inderman will be the title sponsor for the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“We are extremely excited to have a new relationship and new title sponsor for this great event and great El Paso tradition,” said Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “We hope to make this a long-lasting relationship so that we may be able to host the Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Sun Bowl Parade for many many years.”

“Our law firm is proud to have the ability to not only serve the community of El Paso, but to participate in such a long standing and revered tradition. We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to be the title sponsors of the Sun Bowl Parade, and we look forward to providing the resources to ensure this tradition continues for future generations,” said Noe Valles, Partner of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. “We want to extend our thanks to the Sun Bowl Association and we hope to continue our relationship for many years to come.”

Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers’ sponsorship provides the resources necessary to put together this amazing 80-plus-year-community event. They will also work with the SBA to secure a Grand Marshal of the parade each year.

After last year’s virtual parade, the annual tradition hits the streets of Central El Paso once again. Construction on floats is underway, as are rehearsals for local bands and marching organizations.

The Sun Bowl parade started its humble beginnings on New Year’s Day in 1936 and has stood the test of time as an annual tradition here in El Paso. The Sun Bowl Association made the switch to a Thanksgiving Day celebration in 1978 and has been the tradition since.

On behalf of the Sun Bowl Association, we are excited to have Glasheen, Valles, & Inderman, Injury Lawyers as the new parade sponsors,” said Sun Bowl President Natalia Flores. “We look forward to a long-lasting partnership for years to come.”

“To have Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers rise to this occasion and ensure that this 85-year-old El Paso-city parade remain part of our lives is incredible. I can’t thank them enough,” said Joe Daubach, Special Events Director.

“We are happy to be working with a local company that recognizes the great history of El Paso. The Sun Bowl Parade is a tradition that has entertained families for 85 years. We look forward to seeing all of you on the parade route on Thanksgiving morning,” said Sun Bowl Parade Chairman Jim Lawrence who has been leading the parade committee for over 50 years.

As it has for over 30 years, the parade will be live on Thanksgiving Morning, starting at 10 a.m. on KTSM 9 and streaming right here on ktsm.com

