EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Girl Scout cookie season is finally here, and what is a party without some cookies?

Yesterday was the beginning of the Girl Scout cookie season in El Paso.

This year you will notice the packing has changed a bit and there is also a new lemon flavor cookie.

Every box you purchase helps the Girl Scouts be able to fund experiences for themselves and their troops, and it also gives them an opportunity to learn essential life skills.