Gilbert Anchondo father of Walmart shooting victim passes away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The father of an El Paso Walmart shooting victim has passed adding to the emotional difficulty from the Aug. 3 tragedy.

Gilbert Anchondo was the father of Andre Anchondo and a father-in-law to Jordan Anchondo. Both were killed during the mass shooting after protecting their baby from the gunfire.

The grandfather along with his wife Brenda had been caring for their one-year-old grandson Paul Anchondo since the shooting.

A GoFundMe created for the Anchondo family is asking for support from the community for the family.

“Gilbert’s final wish to be buried next to his son Andre. Anything helps, as we are mourning the loss of an amazing human but his spirit shall live on forever,” the GoFundMe read.

Accoridng to Operation Hope, they will be helping the family with the funeral expenses.

