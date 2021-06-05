Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument closes due to fire

“Gila Cliff Dwellings in New Mexico, from the people of the Mogollon culture who lived in the Gila Wilderness centuries ago.”

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — The Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument in southwestern New Mexico is closed to the public while crews conduct a burnout operation to reduce the risk of a wildfire burning toward the monument and the nearby community of Gila Hot Springs.

Officials said the closure of the monument located 32 miles north of Silver City took effect Saturday and will continue until further notice.

Burnout operations are a fire suppression technique in which fire is set along the inside edge of a control line or natural barrier to consume unburned fuel between a wildfire and the control line.