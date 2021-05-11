Giant yellow door in Downtown El Paso greets visitors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A giant yellow door greets Downtown El Paso visitors to a buzzing area with renewed life and attraction.

The 30-foot art piece stands on a roundabout near the reopened historic Plaza Hotel and Paso Del Norte Hotel. It is part of the city’s public art program.

An artist behind the piece says he wanted to portray El Paso’s welcoming gesture but also says it’s still up for interpretation. City leaders say feedback has been positive.

“Everybody likes it,” Miriam Garcia, a city public art program supervisor said. “It’s going to become a really main focal point for people and also for selfies and people are sharing on Instagram and people are really excited about it.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.