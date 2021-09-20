Ghost,Volbeat headed to Haskins Center in February 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with Live Nation and Frank Productions announced Monday morning that Ghost and Volbeat, along with special guest Twin Temple, would hit the road in 2022, with a scheduled stop in El Paso.
The 26-city tour kicks off on January 25 in Reno, Nevada’s Reno Events Center making stops across the U.S. in Denver, Chicago, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center on March 3.
General tickets on sale starting Friday, September 24 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.
Grammy Award winning Swedish Rock band Ghost have elevated themselves to one of the most esteemed and celebrated rock bands in the world today. Three consecutive #1 Active Rock radio singles, debuting at #1 (Rock) + #3 (Top 200) on the Billboard album charts, and accumulating well over a Billion streams.
Since forming in 2001, Volbeat has gone from the clubs of Copenhagen to headlining stages around the world, including the famed Telia Parken stadium in Denmark (becoming the only domestic artist to ever sell out the venue).
Over the course of seven record-breaking albums the band has picked up number one songs (including nine #1s on the US Mainstream Rock chart and counting, the most of any band based outside of North America), multi-platinum certifications, awards and accolades (including a Grammy nomination) all over the planet.
TOUR DATES:
Tue Jan 25 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
Thu Jan 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Jan 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sat Jan 29 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Mon Jan 31 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Wed Feb 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Feb 04 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat Feb 05 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Mon Feb 07 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Tue Feb 08 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Thu Feb 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Feb 11 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center
Sat Feb 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Mon Feb 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
Tue Feb 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
Wed Feb 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri Feb 18 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Sat Feb 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Sun Feb 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Mon Feb 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Wed Feb 23 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
Fri Feb 25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat Feb 26 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum
Mon Feb 28 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
Tue Mar 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Mar 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center