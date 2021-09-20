Ghost,Volbeat headed to Haskins Center in February 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with Live Nation and Frank Productions announced Monday morning that Ghost and Volbeat, along with special guest Twin Temple, would hit the road in 2022, with a scheduled stop in El Paso.

The 26-city tour kicks off on January 25 in Reno, Nevada’s Reno Events Center making stops across the U.S. in Denver, Chicago, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center on March 3.

General tickets on sale starting Friday, September 24 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.

Grammy Award winning Swedish Rock band Ghost have elevated themselves to one of the most esteemed and celebrated rock bands in the world today. Three consecutive #1 Active Rock radio singles, debuting at #1 (Rock) + #3 (Top 200) on the Billboard album charts, and accumulating well over a Billion streams.

Since forming in 2001, Volbeat has gone from the clubs of Copenhagen to headlining stages around the world, including the famed Telia Parken stadium in Denmark (becoming the only domestic artist to ever sell out the venue).

Over the course of seven record-breaking albums the band has picked up number one songs (including nine #1s on the US Mainstream Rock chart and counting, the most of any band based outside of North America), multi-platinum certifications, awards and accolades (including a Grammy nomination) all over the planet.

TOUR DATES:

Tue Jan 25 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

Thu Jan 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Jan 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sat Jan 29 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mon Jan 31 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Wed Feb 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Feb 04 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat Feb 05 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Mon Feb 07 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Tue Feb 08 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Thu Feb 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Feb 11 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

Sat Feb 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Mon Feb 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Tue Feb 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Wed Feb 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri Feb 18 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Feb 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Sun Feb 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Mon Feb 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Wed Feb 23 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

Fri Feb 25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Feb 26 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum

Mon Feb 28 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Tue Mar 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Mar 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center