EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun City Kitty is El Paso’s first cat cafè set to open May 1 at Sunland Park Mall.

Megan Oslund, co-owner of Sun City Kitty said, she and the other two owners – Kristyn Ingram and Sarah Walker – thought the Borderland would love a place to enjoy a cup of coffee while mingling with a dozen of cats.

Patrons can order their drinks and sit down in the cafè area or reserve a time slot for the cat room on their website, which is only separated by a window and glass door.

Not only are the cats just for play, but are also available for adoption. Sun City Kitty is El Paso Animal Services’ rescue partner.

“We receive our cats from Animal Services, they do the intake when they find them on the streets, they spay them, neuter them, vaccinate them, and once they are healed and out of their quarantine they come here,” said Oslund.

They plan on having about a dozen cats at a time, but for the first day, you will be able to meet eight of them including Sprite, Mr. Bananas, Violet, and Kool-Aid Man.

“We have the luxury of being a different shelter and that the cats are in a home-like environment,” she said.

Oslund explained patrons are able to spend some time with cats to get to know them and see how they fit in their household, which also makes it easier for adult cats to get adopted.

The cafè also has a variety of merchandise for purchase which is all, of course, cat-themed.

The grand opening of Sun City Kitty is set for Sunday, May 1 as a part of a festival with various local vendors starting at 12 until 6 p.m.

