Get Shift Done: restaurant employees eligible for pay for food bank work

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new partnership will help hourly workers in the hospitality industry get paid for helping distribute food for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. El Paso is the second city to roll out the initiative locally in partnership with the El Paso Community Foundation and Get Shift Done.

Get Shift Done was launched by Dallas business and community leaders to fill the gap between the reduction of volunteers and the increased need for local food banks and food industry workers in need of supplemental income.

Workers who were left jobless by the pandemic are able to earn $10 an hour serving their community food bank.

“Thanks to an incredible team in North Texas, we were able to adapt this innovative

program,” said Eric Pearson, President and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation.

“This helps hospitality workers — who represent 31% of unemployment claims in the area

— fill essential, caring jobs, and maintain the dignity of hard work.”

With a short turnaround time, Get Shift Done for El Paso launched Shiftsmart technology to register

workers for shifts at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (elpasoansfightinghunger.org). The

Shiftsmart platform and operations team manage the onboarding, matching, scheduling,

dispatching, and routing of workers to perform shifts.

For more information or to support this fund, go to getshiftdone.org/elpaso or

epcf.org/getshiftdone.