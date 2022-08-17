EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will be in Fabens to provide free baby diapers, wipes and more on Saturday, August 20th, from 7am to12 pm.

The nonprofit Women’s Resource Medical Center will be providing free baby diapers, wipes and other essential items to families that are eligible.

The event will be taking place at Templo Elim, is located on 1580 Fabens Rd., Fabens, Tx., 79838.

In order to qualify for the essential items, you must live in Texas, be a current parent of a 2-year-old child or younger or be a foster parent with the intention to adopt. Current adoptive parents also qualify as well as expecting fathers or pregnant mothers. Participants can also enjoy a one-hour class for free aside from receiving the essential items.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure these women, men, and families are empowered with the essential support and items they need to continue being heroes to their children during these unprecedented times.”

For more information on Guiding Star El Paso’s available services, you can visit http://www.guidingstarelpaso.org/

To request an appointment for Medical Grade pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, or confirmation of pregnancies, local families can call (915) 544-9600 or email info@guidingstarelpaso.org

