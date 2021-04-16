Get automatically signed up for vaccine after rapid COVID-19 test

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans can soon get a rapid COVID-19 test and be automatically enrolled for a COVID-19 vaccine through a group called YesNoCovid.

The group has been doing free 15-minute rapid testing across the state of Texas and will start offering vaccines starting May 1. People will be automatically enrolled in their vaccination waitlist when they show up for a test.

You can get the rapid test through the drive-through location at 8826 Alameda Ave., Unit C, El Paso TX 79907.

The testing location is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The tests administered will be nasal swabs that only swab the inside of the nostrils.

For more information, visit https://www.yesnocovid.com/.

