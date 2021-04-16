Get automatically signed up for vaccine after rapid COVID-19 test

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans can soon get a rapid COVID-19 test and be automatically enrolled for a COVID-19 vaccine through a group called YesNoCovid.
The group has been doing free 15-minute rapid testing across the state of Texas and will start offering vaccines starting May 1. People will be automatically enrolled in their vaccination waitlist when they show up for a test.
You can get the rapid test through the drive-through location at 8826 Alameda Ave., Unit C, El Paso TX 79907.
The testing location is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
The tests administered will be nasal swabs that only swab the inside of the nostrils.
For more information, visit https://www.yesnocovid.com/.
