EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On July 10 Glory Road Barbershop will be hosting the Gents & Friends Shave-a-thon, a three-part fundraiser for the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation.



Barbers from Glory Road Barber Shop will be donating their time to participate in a Shave-a-thon where patrons can purchase $25 tickets to receive a hot towel shave with all proceeds going to the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation.

Time and place will happen 12 – 4 p.m. at an outdoor space at 140 Montecillo Suite B-3, El Paso, TX 79912.



New to the event this year is a Team Obstacle Course Challenge where contestants will run the special Gents & Friends Course:

OBSTACLE COURSE EVENTS:

• High-knee Tire Run Sponsored by Palo Verde Homes

• Tire Flip Sponsored by Aqua Addicts

• Beer Pong Sponsored by DeadBeach Brewery

• Football Throw Sponsored by Desert Sun Institute

• Squats & Push-ups Sponsored by Apollo Solar

WELLNESS FAIR

Vendors and service providers will participate in a special Men’s Health Fair. Raffle items, special giveaways and prizes will be handed out every hour on the hour.

The Rio Grande Cancer Foundation is pleased to be the beneficiary of proceeds from the Gents & Friends shave event at the Glory Road Barbershop, 140 Montecillo Blvd. on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The organizers at Glory Road Barbershop are committed to impacting the community through awareness, especially relative to men’s health issues. The events features exhibitors, personal shave appointments and food and entertainment in an outdoor setting at the Montecillo Community. This letter serves as your invitation to become involved with the event through exhibitor spaces, donations of products or services or monetary donations. Carol Henry Bohle, Executive Director, Rio Grande Cancer Foundation

History of the Event:

In 2018 Gents and Friends was created in celebration of Glory Road Barber Shop’s one year anniversary. The now annual event is our way of giving back to the community while making an impact in men’s lives. Our event is designed to raise awareness of men’s health and wellness issues which are often over looked. We hear it from our customers time and time again who are affected by cancer and other disease that earlier detection could have made a big difference in their outcome, and in some cases even prevented illness all together. All proceeds from Gents & Friends, benefits the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation’s efforts to promote screenings and regular health check­ups for men. ­Alexis Cook, Owner Glory Road Barbershop

