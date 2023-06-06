EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation is presenting the 2nd annual Gator Tank, which will provide funding opportunities and training to local nonprofit organizations.

The community foundation says Gator Tank stems from a partnership with Microsoft, providing nonprofit organizations the opportunity to “train, build capital, and expand their missions and programs that support our most vulnerable communities.”

“We created an opportunity for local nonprofits to take their ideas and pitch to a panel of funders,” said J.J. Childress, Microsoft Tech Spark Community Engagement Manager. “Just as you would pitch an idea on Shark Tank, we have the local flavor called Gator Tank. We can get local nonprofits coaching, funding, and the ability to grow their nonprofits with local funders.”

Harmonious Home, a nonprofit aimed at preparing and designing living spaces for clients who are “moving from transitional homes or shelters to apartments or small homes,” was last year’s Gator Tank winner and received $7,500, according to their website.

Applications are now open and the deadline to submit is Friday, June 9. For more information on the requirements or how to apply, click here: Gator Tank | Paso Del Norte Community Foundation (pdnfoundation.org).