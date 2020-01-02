Gas prices rise after the holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas prices increase after the busy holiday season, and drivers in El Paso are now paying the most on average.

“Gas prices across the state increased after a record amount of travel volume for the year-end holiday period,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas spokesperson.

According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, El Pasoans are paying $2.56 while Amarillo drivers are paying $2.20 per gallon.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.29 for regular unleaded fuel.

The national average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel is $2.59, which is four times more compared to this day last week, and 34 cents more than this time last year.

“Market analysists suggest gas prices could decrease following the holidays,” said Zuber.