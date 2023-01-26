EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The latest data from AAA Texas shows that El Paso was one of just a few places in Texas that saw a decline in average gas prices compared to a week ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in the Sun City dropped from $3.43 last week to $3.39 this week.

Odessa also saw a slight decline of three cents per gallon, but virtually every other city in the Lone Star State saw prices jump anywhere from 11 to 19 cents.

Unfortunately, even with a four-cent decrease in gas prices in El Paso, the city still has the most expensive gasoline in Texas. Prices are also up eight cents a gallon here compared to this same week in 2022.

The statewide average is now $3.13, back over the $3 mark after briefly falling to $2.99 a week ago. However, Texas still has the cheapest average gas price of any state with Mississippi close behind at $3.16.

Nationally, the average price of regular gas is up 12 cents to $3.50 a gallon, with Hawaiians paying the most at $4.94.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.