EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A gas leak was reported at the intersection of Cashiew and Zaragoza at about 11:17 a.m. this morning.

According to initial statements, a construction crew bobcat hit a gas line. Nearby day care and business were evacuated as a precaution.

Couple of patients were checked at the scene for complaints of headaches. No other injuries were reported.

Texas Gas arrived on scene to address the incident. This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.











