El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant.

Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak.

El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and Texas gas was called to make repairs.

No injuries were reported and the restaurant will remain closed for the night.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.