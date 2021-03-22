Gang Unit discovers stash house in Central El Paso during stakeout

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police say a man has been arrested on a felony warrant and have referred eight individuals in connection to his case to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Edwin Rodriguez, who has been arrested in two other criminal-related activities, was arrested last Thursday after walking in and out of a residence in Central El Paso with a rifle.

Police arrested 20-year-old Rodriguez at the residence on the 3100 block of Hamilton Street and found him with the rifle he’d been carrying around.

An El Paso County affidavit shows Rodriguez was wanted after allegedly pointing a rifle at a woman last Wednesday. The document says he allegedly drove up near the woman in the Northeast and tried calling out to the woman.

It says he threw something to get her attention and then he lifted a rifle at her while wearing a black bullet proof vest.

“The defendant told the complaining witness ‘I will kill you!” the affidavit reads. “The complaining witness said she feared for her life at this point.”

A witness saw what was happening and was able to get Rodriguez’s attention allowing the woman to hide, the document says.

He is charged with aggravated assault and is in the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond.

Police say a Special Weapons and Tactics unit stopped a vehicle that left the residence Rodriguez was in. The unit identified eight males from Mexico and South American countries when the vehicle was pulled over.

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security were called to assist with what police describe as a possible human trafficking case with the eight men.