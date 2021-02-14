Gallery: Snow falls throughout the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A multiple-vehicle crash on I-10 West at Mile Marker 96 in Hudspeth County has snarled traffic for miles in West Texas.

According to truck Driver David Souflee, the crash involves as many as seven semi-trucks, a snow plow, and several passenger vehicles. One of the passenger vehicles slid underneath a semi-truck. As of now, no major injuries are reported, however, traffic is moving at a slow pace.