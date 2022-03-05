EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – American Red Cross-West Texas Chapter met with local Community Agency Partners for Disaster Shelter Training.

Representatives from the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), Salvation Army, El Paso Fire Department, City Parks and Recreation Department and United Way all took part in the simulation.

During this simulation, participants learned how to set up a shelter, where to place cots, complete client intake, and manage feeding areas.

This is a great day for our community. Twenty-two people completed today’s Red Cross Disaster Shelter training. In the event there is a need for a disaster shelter to be opened in our community, we are ready to serve those in need. Luis Trejo, American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager





















