EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New photos from the Texas Division of Emergency Management shows the inside of the health care facility that has been established at the El Paso Convention Center in Downtown El Paso.

Courtesy: Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Over the weekend, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the auxiliary hospital at the Convention Center will have a 50-bed capacity to provide more hospital beds for sick patients.

Officials said the facility can expand up to 100 beds if needed.