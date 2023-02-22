EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Due roof damage caused by high winds Wednesday afternoon, Gadsden Middle will be on remote instruction after a quarter of the roof of the west wing was lifted and damaged, Luis Villalobos Gadsden’s School District spokesperson said Wednesday.

The portion of the roof damage was in the rear of the school. Continuing high winds in the afternoon prevented crews from repairing the damage and, as a precaution, the school will be on remote instruction while repairs are be conducted.

Photo: GISD

The damage occurred around 2:30 p.m., however there was no damage to the interior or any affect to the school’s classrooms in that portion of the campus.

Classes will be on remote instruction Thursday while roofing crews attempt to repair the damaged panel, Villalobos added.