Gadsden ISD Mesquite Elementary one of three in NM to receive Dept. Ed Blue Ribbon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Gadsden ISD’s Mesquite Elementary has been named by the Department of Education as one of three in New Mexico as a National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, which recognizes outstanding schools throughout the nation.

Other New Mexico schools included Mesa Verde Elementary in Farmington and Coronado Elementary in HobbsThe coveted Blue Ribbon School designation, conferred annually by the U.S. Department of Education, honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps. This year, 325 schools nationally were selected.

“This is a very prestigious program with a rigorous application process designed to identify and recognize the country’s best schools,” Public Education Secretary Designate Kurt Steinhaus said. “Every New Mexican should take pride in these three schools and the extraordinary work they are doing to close achievement gaps, create positive learning environments and set children on the path to academic success.”

In Mesquite, Principal Angela Silvaggio said the whole community worked together to convince Mesquite Elementary students to believe in themselves.

“Everyone was working toward that one goal — to convince our students that they are no different than any other student and they definitely could do it. They bought into it, and we’re just so thrilled,” Silvaggio said.

In commenting on the award, GISD Superintendent Travis Dempsey wrote in a District-wide message to all staff:

“Congratulations to the staff, students, and parents of Mesquite Elementary school. Being acknowledged as a Blue-Ribbon school is the highest honor recognized by the US Department of Education. This validates years of hard work and dedication this staff has committed to the communities they serve.” GISD Superintendent Travis Dempsey

In celebrating their National Blue Ribbon citation, Mesquite will hold a celebration at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8 beginning in the cafeteria and proceeding to the school’s playground for a Festival of Fun for parents, students and the community.



Mesquite Elementary will receive their award at an in-person event Nov. 4-5 at the Gaylord National Conference Center in National Harbor, MD.