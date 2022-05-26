EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re young at heart and looking into physical therapy or just want to get moving outside, there are resources.

Organizers point out that National Senior Health and Fitness day has passed, but it doesn’t mean you can’t live a healthier lifestyle all year round.

Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers is an outpatient physical therapy located in Northwest El Paso and Las cruces. They offer therapy to people with balance and strength issues, recovering patients from surgeries, plus supporting local athletes with injuries.

Physical Therapist Ryan Bybee says their goal is to help people overcome their barriers.

“One of the things that we find as we get older, is that our bodies become more susceptible, to stiffness, to injuries, potentially to disease, so what I love about physical fitness and movement, is that research is now telling us, as little as 30 minutes a day, five days a week, we can combat those changes,” Bybee said.

According to Bybee, one of the things emergency rooms are seeing across the country are senior citizens falling down.

For example, Bybee shared about a young athletic man who came in with knee issues from 6 months ago.

“And we were able to do an examination on him and found out, not only did he have knee pain, he had weakness in his entire leg and that he didn’t know about. We were able to immediately change his pain method to squat and his weakness in his pain by performing 20 stretches that reduce nerve irritation through his leg,”

With a full staff support of physical therapist, occupational therapist, and physical therapy assistant technicians, he was also able to get better with at home stretches.

The facility offers treadmills, stationary bikes, swimming therapy, hand therapy as well as elastic bands for stretching which can be offered to take home by the center.

Here are a few fitness tips elderly folks can practice at home as temperatures rise in the summer months.

Stretching

Stairs

Tai Chi

Shadow Boxing

Calf Raises

Jug Raises

Sit-to-stand

Single Leg Stands

Bybee says future clients can get a referral from their doctor and since Fyzical Centers are in Texas and New Mexico, residents can come in if they are hurt or want to get back to a normal physical life.

Fyzical Therapy and Balance centers vary by appointment but are open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. and last appointment is at 5 o’clock. For more information about the Northwest El Paso and Las Cruces Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers click here.

