Future El Paso events monitored as COVID-19 cases rise

FILE – In this April 20, 2019 file photo, Tame Impala performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals. The company said in a news release, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that the requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Following the postponement of one of El Paso’s largest music festivals, local officials are monitoring future events on the Sun City’s social calendar as COVID-19 cases rise along with the Delta variant.

As KTSM previously reported County commissioners court decided to postpone the Freakazoid Robots Festival with recommendations from El Paso Health Authority Hector Ocaranza.

“This Freakazoid event would be attracting close to 15,000 individuals per day and they would be confined to 10-acre space at Ascarate Park,” David Stout, County Commissioner of Precinct 2, said. Commissioner Stout said that was discussed here locally.

“We talked about doing it for this event in September but I think organizers felt it was too late since we are a couple of weeks out from when it would occur,” Stout said. “That’s definitely something we should be looking at in the future, large events that merit this type of precaution we want to continue to have these events but we want them to be safe and not put this community at risk.”

On the City of El Paso’s event calendar, the next biggest event is Chalk the Block on October 9 and 10. A City spokesperson said organizers continue monitoring the covid-19 health and safety guidelines directed by the local health authority.

UTEP Special Events typically hosts major events and concerts at the Don Haskins Center and Sun Bowl, for example, the Monster Jam event.

A UTEP spokesperson sent the following statement on its precautions for future events:

“At this time, we have no cancellations to announce. We are fortunate that the El Paso region currently has some of the lowest COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers – and the highest vaccination rates — in Texas. However, we continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers in this dynamic environment daily.

In response to the ongoing situation, we are providing COVID-19 vaccination and testing resources for our Miner community, and we are hosting all large back-to-school activities for our students outdoors. UTEP encourages mask usage in accordance with current CDC guidelines for our faculty, staff, students and campus guests.”