Funeral held for Border Patrol agent who battled COVID-19 complications

Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The family of the late Freddie Vasquez mourned for the Border Patrol agent during a service on Wednesday afternoon.

Vasquez, who passed away after a long fight with COVID-19, was remembered by his family and coworkers during a service in East El Paso. The agent was 43-years-old.

Family told KTSM 9 News he had suffered from brain inflammation related to COVID-19 and had been intubated and under sedation while he was hospitalized.

In a memorial, family said he was a loving son, brother, uncle and husband.

“His love for his community and family led him to serve our community as a border patrol agent for almost 19 years,” a memorial wrote.

In the field, Vasquez was revered by his colleagues and handled canine units.

