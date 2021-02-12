Watch at 2 PM: Funeral for fallen NMSP officer to be held today in Lordsburg

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NM State Police/KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Slain New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott will be laid to rest today in Lordsburg, N.M.

Seating for the funeral service will be limited because of coronavirus and is limited to Jarrott’s family and NMSP colleagues.

The service, to be held at the Lordsburg High School Football Field (Maverick Stadium) at 2 p.m. Friday in Lordsburg, N.M.

However, the public is encouraged to attend virtually — KTSM 9 News have a crew covering this story. You can view a livestream of the services in the player below or here.

Jarrott was killed a week ago in a traffic stop near Deming that turned deadly and resulted in a car chase that ended in Las Cruces.

