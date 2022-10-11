EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso was named as a Fullbright HSI Leader on Tuesday by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

This designation recognizes the noteworthy engagement that selected Hispanic-serving Institutions (HSIs) have achieved with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program.

Fullbright HSI Leader status has been conferred on 43 HSIs, including UTEP for noteworthy engagement with Fullbright exchange participants during the 2021-22 academic year.

“Most of our students have grown up in a bilingual, binational community. The Fulbright is a good fit for our exceptional students,” UTEP President Heather Wilson said. “The best students at UTEP can compete with the best students anywhere. We are happy to support them as they explore opportunities like the Fulbright.”

In a letter to President Wilson congratulating UTEP on the distinction, Blinken wrote that:

“[The] University of Texas at El Paso exemplifies a deep commitment to international exchange and to building lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.” U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken

UTEP students and alumni submitted a record 23 Fulbright applications in 2022 after UTEP held the first-ever summer boot camp advising program. This program was launched by the Office of Student Fellowships and Awards, and is designed to guide applicants through the process of crafting the most competitive application possible.

UTEP faculty have also hosted numerous Fulbright researchers from overseas, and have received awards of their own to study or conduct research abroad.

Recent Fulbright Award recipients at UTEP include Aylin Duarte, a native of El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, who is a U.S. Student Program English Teaching Assistant in Argentina; and Anaflor Bernal, who was awarded a U.S. Student Program English Teaching Assistantship in Brazil.

