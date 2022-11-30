EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man with an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of a child has been apprehended by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers at the Presidio Texas port.

On Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023 when a 55-year-old male, U.S. citizen, driving-in from Mexico, arrived a the port of entry, the system revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was escorted to a secondary inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant out of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland, Texas.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

The arrest was one of 23 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made by area CBP officers during the last week. Those taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges to include assault, larceny, domestic abuse and dangerous drugs.