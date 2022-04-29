Officials: Acido has been 'accounted for'

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After almost 12 hours, the “Clear Alert” for a missing Fort Bliss soldier has been discontinued.

The “Clear Alert” was activated Friday morning for Fort Bliss soldier Jayson Acido, who had gone missing.

Friday morning, the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office announced that they were searching for 24-year-old Jayson Acido, a Pacific Island male.

The original alert was put in place as officials said Acido was last seen at 5 PM, on Wednesday, April 27 at Fort Bliss in a White, 2015 Honda Accord.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, officials discontinued the alert. Officials tell KTSM that Acido had been ‘accounted for,’ but did not provide any further details.

Jayson Acido – Photo courtesy Fort Bliss

