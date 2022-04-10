EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Army medical soldiers from across the country took to the field at Fort Bliss Sunday to show their strength and knowledge in the Regional Health Command Central – Best Leader Competition.

The challenges consisted of three major events, combat training, water survival course and an obstacle course. The competition is used to test the strength of the soldiers so that they may be prepared for combat situations.

Sergeant James Tabong competed in Sunday’s events and shared that it’s important to participate in competitions like this one to prove to his unit what they are capable of.

“Telling a couple of my soldiers that I did this mostly for them to show them that hey I can do it you can do it so I’m out here trying to learn as much as I can to get a little bit experience when I go back I can definitely tell them how we won and stuff like that” Sgt. James Tabong

Army officials share that the competition “promotes esprit de corps throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers, non-commissioned officers, and officers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the warrior ethos. The competition challenges the Army’s best leaders in a demanding, continuous, and realistic simulated operational environment.”

The competition continues the rest of this week with more events for the soldiers to compete in.

