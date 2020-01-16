From COO to CEO, Workforce Solution Borderplex has new leadership

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) names their previous Chief Operating Officer as their new Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors for WSB announced the selection of Leila H. Melendez as the new Chief Executive Officer today.

As previously reported, in October 2019, CEO, Joyce Wilson announced her intent to retire.

A seven-member search committee was appointed by the board, and they recommended Melendez after an extensive open application and review process.

The board approved Melendez’s selection today, according to a release.

“We are extremely proud to promote Leila to CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex. Our search for a new CEO was extensive and I appreciate the commitment of our search committee to maintain a thoughtful and comprehensive selection process,” said Grace Muňoz, WSB Board Chair and leader of the CEO search committee in the release.

Melendez is a five-year veteran, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer for Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

The release states that prior to being COO, Melendez worked as the Finance and Administrative Services Manager at WSB.

Melendez also worked for the City of El Paso from 2005 to 2014 in leadership roles in Economic Development and Engineering and Construction Management as well as Chief of Staff to the City Manager at the time, Joyce Wilson.

Melendez has also worked for the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Future Electronics. She earned a Management Degree from the University of Phoenix and an MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso.

In 2017, Ms. Melendez was recognized as Breakthrough Leader by the El Paso Chamber. She is a native El Pasoan and a graduate of Bel Air High School, a release said.

With her extensive background and experience, Melendez is set to begin her new role in mid-March.