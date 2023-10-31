EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Uriah Urias, 18, one of the three victims of a shooting that happened over the weekend at a Halloween party at the 5800 block of Sixta Dr. in West El Paso, is hospitalized at the University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Urias was reportedly trying to break up a fight that spilled into the streets. Multiple shots were fired, and Urias was shot in the head.

KTSM was able to speak to a couple of Urias’ friends, who say that they are all part of a large group of friends that have known each other since middle school.

“And he’s the responsible one of the group, but he’s also like the group’s dad. He lets us have fun, but if he knows we’re going to get into some serious stuff, he goes, ‘Guys, we don’t want you here, let’s leave.’ He’s always so protective of us, and he’s just like the dad,” said Jocelyn Vargas, describing what Urias meant to the group.

Vargas and Desiree Luna, another one of Urias’ friends, tell KTSM that their group of friends is almost always together. However, neither of them were at the party that night.

“It’s just been so lonely, basically, without him. It’s been, it has not been the same. We’ve been trying to hang out with our friend group so no one feels left out. Or if they’re going through a hard time. We want them to know we’re there for them. So, we’ve been trying to hang out with our friend group, but in this situation, I don’t think anyone wants to do anything, and everyone wants to stay at home,” Luna said, explaining how their group of friends has been impacted since the tragedy.

Photo Ctsy: Jocelyn Vargas

Urias’ family and friends tell KTSM that he underwent a medical procedure today and is in stable condition.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to fund his medical support. If you would like to contribute, you can go directly to this link.