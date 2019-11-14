Friends and co-workers react to murder investigation of 17-year-old El Paso girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso father has been charged in the murder of his 17-year-old daughter.

The teen has been identified by El Paso police as Carisia Ingraham. Her body was found Sunday morning (Nov. 10) in the Rio Grande River near Executive and Paisano.

Her father, Ghari Ingraham, is accused of killing her.

KTSM 9 News spoke with Carisia’s co-workers, neighbors, and friends who said they were all in disbelief.

“I think she just wanted to get her life started. She was just 17, barely at the brink of trying to figure out who she’s going to be and I think she was robbed of that,” said Juan Flores, Carisia’s neighbor.

Flores was also Carisia’s manager at a nearby Blake’s Lotaburger. He said he knew something was wrong when she didn’t show up for work on Sunday, the day her body was discovered.

“I just thought it was weird. I was like, oh, she didn’t show up to work today that’s unlike her at all,” Flores said.

Police said Carissa was reported missing by her father on Monday.

Investigators now believe she was killed during a family violence incident.

Flore said he spoke with Ghari to check on Carisia, but that her father just said she was missing.

After Ghari’s arrest, Flores said he felt betrayed.

“He fooled me, he really fooled me and I’m just disgusted,” Flores said.

Marco Aquino who was Carisia’s friend spoke to KTSM 9 about the incident.

“Just hearing the fact she was murdered just goes into the fact that it was more in depth because she never really made it seem like she was scared of her father abusing her or stuff like that, but you did see fright in her eyes when she mentioned her because he could’ve been strict,” Aquino said.

El Paso Independent School District confirmed that Carisia was once a student at Franklin High School, but was no longer enrolled.

Her co-workers said she was home-schooled this year.