EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –If you’re making plans for the kids this summer, take note on this. The Annual Summer Kids Fest movie is back!

Throughout the summer Premiere Cinema will be having free showings on Wednesdays and Thursdays, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. beginning on June 15th. In addition, the theatres will also be offering whole-auditorium rentals for a $25.00 fee. To set these up, you’re asked to contact the theatre directly.

“We look forward to welcoming kids, families and our loyal daycare groups back this summer,” said Gabrielle Velazquez, Director of the El Paso Premiere LUX Cine at the Bassett Place Mall.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS IS AS FOLLOWS 6/15 & 6/16 – Sonic the Hedgehog

6/22 & 6/23 – Clifford the Big Red Dog

6/29 & 6/30 – Paw Patrol the Movie

7/6 & 7/7 – The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

7/13 & 7/14 – The Lego Movie

7/20 & 7/21 – Scoob!

7/27 & 7/28 – Tom & Jerry

8/3 & 8/4 – Space Jam 2

To contact please reach out at elpaso@pccmovies.com.

Free tickets for these events can be picked up on the day of the event OR reserved ahead of time at www.pccmovies.com (fees apply to online reservation)

