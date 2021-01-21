Free Lyft rides in Las Cruces from now until the Super Bowl

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — You can get a free lift from Lyft anywhere in New Mexico from now through Feb. 8.

“Adults in the United States are drinking 14 percent more during the pandemic,” said New Mexico Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval.

The goal is to combat drunk driving as Super Bowl weekend nears. The New Mexico Department of Transportation and the Governor’s Highway Safety Association has partnered with Lyft to offer free rides.

Those who want to participate can receive a $20 credit to their Lyft account. To receive the credit, go to your Lyft app and enter the code NMSuper21.

“It’s understandable people want to celebrate the playoffs and Super Bowl, but the department simply asks New Mexicans to plan ahead. Don’t drink and drive. Stay home and limit travel, but if you do need to go somewhere, please make responsible decisions and let someone else do the driving,” said Sandoval.

Those who choose to take advantage of the credit are reminded that masks are required, tips are not included and that refunds will not be given for trips costing less than $20.