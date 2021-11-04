Free Holiday Movies return to the Plaza Theatre for WinterFest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Buddy the Elf, Elsa, Ana meet John McClane.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, Elf, It’s a Wonderful Life, Die Hard, Frozen, and The Polar Express are among this year’s Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre, presented by the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival in partnership with El Paso Live as part of the City of El Paso’s sixth annual WinterFest.

This year’s free film series features 11 movies over six weekends from November 21 to January 2. It includes the R-rated films Love Actually (language, nudity, adult situations) and Die Hard (violence, language).

In true Plaza Classic style, organists will perform on the Plaza Theatre’s original, restored Wyler Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ before each movie.

Masks are strongly encouraged. The seating area will be disinfected after each show.

WinterFest runs November 20 through January 2 in downtown El Paso.

The schedule is:

• November 21/Sunday

1 p.m. —The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) 4 p.m. — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13)

• November 28/Sunday

1 p.m. — A Christmas Story (PG) 4 p.m. — Home Alone (PG)

• December 5/Sunday

1 p.m. — Elf (PG) 4 p.m. — The Polar Express (G)

• December 18/Saturday

2 p.m. — It’s a Wonderful Life (PG) 7 p.m. — Love Actually (R; language, nudity, adult situations)

• December 26/Sunday

1 p.m. — The Santa Clause (PG) 4 p.m. — Die Hard (R; violence, language)

• January 2/Sunday

1 p.m. — Frozen (PG)

In addition to the movies, El Paso Live’s WinterFest Ice Skating Rink and Texas Gas Service Warming Tent will be in Arts Festival Plaza. It opens from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. November 20.

The rink’s hours will be: 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 4-11 p.m. Thursdays; 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Fridays; 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Saturdays; and 12 p.m.-9 p.m. Sundays through January 2. Sessions are 50 minutes.

Cost is $8 to skate; $5 for 5 and under. Go to epwinterfest.com for details.

The Plaza Classic Film Festival returns for its 15th year July 28-August 7, 2022. Discounted Festival Passes will be on sale November 26-December 31 at plazaclassic.com/tickets.

Go to plazaclassic.com for more information

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.