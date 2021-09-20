Free EV Showcase hosted by Eco El Paso, Rio Grande Electric Auto Association set for weekend

A EVgo electric vehicle charging station is seen at Willow Festival shopping plaza parking lot in Northbrook, Ill., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. President Joe Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure plan and the proposal calls to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030 and replace 50,000 diesel public transit vehicles. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

To answer questions from motorists who are considering flipping the switch on an EV purchase, Eco El Paso and the Rio Grande Electric Auto Association (RGEAA) will host two free EV showcases as part of National Drive Electric Week (NDEW).

As improved charging infrastructure, preferential utility rates and falling prices have helped drive a 160 percent increase in electric vehicle (EV) sales around the world, EV popularity is also surging right here in the El Paso-Las Cruces region.

“EVs are no longer a novelty and no longer the sole province of wealthy West Coast tech gurus, they are a legitimate option for families of all incomes and in all parts of the country,” said Jonathan Macias, president of the Rio Grande Electric Auto Association.

“As prices fall and more chargers become available at public locations, businesses and homes, we want to make sure West Texans and Southern New Mexicans can get answers from local EV drivers and experts about making the transition.”

The first will be held from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday, September 25 , at Sunland Park Mall in West El Paso near the food court (RSVP here).

The second will be held from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday, October 2 , at the Plaza De Las Cruces in Downtown Las Cruces (RSVP here).

Saturday’s showcase will feature the following: Representatives from El Paso Electric will be available to answer questions about their special rate structure for EV chargers as well as share the EVs that are part of their fleet. Solar Smart Living, a local solar company certified to install home and work EV charger stations. EV owners who have logged tens of thousands of miles. Local dealers who can introduce you to their partial and full EV options.



This showcase is part of NDEW events occurring all over the globe, details and additional events posted online.

