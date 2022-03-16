EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On St. Patrick’s Day, El Pasoans can find their good fortune at the El Paso Animal Services Shelter’s St. Pitties & Kitties Adopt-a-thon.

Animal Services is ready to match families with great pets this weekend during the four-day event. All adoption fees for all pets will be waived from Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20.

Families looking to adopt can visit shelter pets at the El Paso Animal Services Center located on 5001 Fred Wilson.

Cats and kittens are also available for adoption for free at the Cats At The Zoo (CATZ) Pet Encounter and Adoption Center inside the El Paso Zoo.

All pet adoptions include the animal’s spay/neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and City license.

To view adoptable pets and other upcoming events, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.

