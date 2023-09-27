EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Calling on all outdoors enthusiasts! Franklin Mountains State Park has a variety of events scheduled for October for everyone in El Paso area to enjoy.

Lantern-Lit Mine Tour

Sun. Oct. 1st 8:30am

Join your park ranger turned turn-of-the-century guide on a historical exploration of an old mine shaft in the Franklin’s.

Take: water, snacks, hiking boots/shoes, and comfortable clothes. If you are sensitive to oil lamp smoke, a face mask is highly encouraged.

Fee: $8.00 per adult 13 years of age and older, $3.00 for Texas State Park Pass holders, and $1.00 for children between the ages of 5 and 12. Payment can be made at the Visitor Center as you enter Tom Mays. Limited space, reservations required by calling the park’s office at 915-444-9121.

Prospect Mine Tours

Sun. Oct. 1st 11am & 2pm

Join us for a hike out to the copper prospecting mines.

There will be two tours; one leaving at 11:00 and one leaving at 2:00.

Take: water, flashlights, snacks, hiking boots/shoes, and comfortable clothes.

Fee: $8.00 per adult 13 years of age and older, $3.00 for Texas State Park Pass holders, and $1.00 for children between the ages of 5 and 12. Payment can be made at the Visitor Center as you enter Tom Mays. Limited space, reservations required by calling the park’s office at 915-444-9121.

TPWD Community Outdoor Outreach Program Grant Writing Workshop

Tue. Oct. 3rd

This grant provides funding to tax-exempt organization programs that engage underrepresented communities in conservation, outdoor recreation, and environmental education in partnership with Texas State Parks. Interested? Join this upcoming workshop to learn how to write a competitive grant application.

Registration required through this link.

Native Foods – Prickly Pear Jelly

Sun. Oct. 8th 1pm

Join a park ranger on this native food talk and learn to make prickly pear jelly; prickly pear is one of our common native plants that not only feed animals in the desert but humans have been harvesting it and using all parts of the plant as food. To reserve your spot call the park at 915-444-9121.

Peak Challenge – North Franklin Peak

Sat. Oct. 21st 8am

This month we will hike to North Franklin Peak beginning at the W. Cottonwood Springs trailhead. This is a very strenuous hike of about 8 miles. It begins with a gradual incline over scree, or rubble, proving to be challenging for some; then transitions to a steady climb over loose rubble/rocks. Continue to meander across the ridgeline to the highest peak in the park, North Franklin Peak!

Take: water (2-4 liters recommend), snacks and/or a sack lunch, hiking boots/shoes, and comfortable clothes.

*Hikers with less than 1.5 litters of water or inadequate gear will not be allowed to attempt this hike*

Fee: $5.00 per adult 13 years of age and older, free for Texas State Park Pass holders and children under 12 years of age.

Reservations required by calling the park’s office at 915-444-9121.

Women Hike – Upper Sunset

Sun. Oct. 22nd 8am

This month the hike will be to the Upper Sunset trail; a 1.5 easy-moderate trail. You’ll encounter some elevation gains, with some short steep inclines/declines, a few rocky/rough sections, and great vistas as we walk along the ridgeline.

Bring: water, snacks, hiking boots/shoes, and comfortable clothes.

Fee: $5.00 per adult 13 years of age and older, free for Texas State Park Pass holders and children under 12 years of age.

Meet at the end loop parking lot.

Last Sunday Hike – Nature Walk

Sun. Oct. 29th 8:30am

Join a park ranger on a guided hike through the Western foothills of the Franklin Mountains.

This hike is an easy 0.75 mile hike. This short distance trail meanders through arroyos and hills to give a great introduction to desert plants and wildlife for kids, beginner hikers, and wildlife enthusiasts alike. The bird blind at the beginning of the trail is always a good spot for nature viewing!

Take: water, snacks, hiking boots/shoes, and comfortable clothes.

Fee: $5.00 per adult 13 years of age and older, free for Texas State Park Pass holders and children under 12 years of age.

Halloween Fest

Sun. Oct. 29th 10am to 1pm

Halloween is almost here and that means creepy crawlers talk! This year we are focusing on all things underground! So be ready for spiders, centipedes, millipedes, and more.

The festival will take place at the park’s visitor center from 10am to 1pm.

Check out the carved pumpkin contest and vote for your favorite pumpkin between 10am to 12:30pm.

Carved Pumpkin Contest

Sun. Oct. 29th 9:45am to 12:30pm

Feeling artistic? Participate in our carved pumpkin contest!

This is your opportunity to show off your pumpkin carving skills during Franklin Mountains’ Halloween Fest. Bring your pumping carved and ready to be displayed at the park for a chance to win a prize!

Pumpkins must be taken into the park already carved by 9:45am.

Voting will happen between 10am and 12:30pm.

Winners will be announced at 1pm on social media and at the park. To register please call the park at 915-444-9121.