Four teens and a Las Cruces man accused of stealing items from unlocked vehicles

Aldo Nava is accused of taking part in a crime spree Wednesday night in Las Cruces. Courtesy: Las Cruces Police Department

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A 20-year-old man and four juveniles are accused of taking part in a string of auto burglaries.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, the alleged crimes took place on Wednesday night.

Aldo Nava, 20, has been charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The juveniles are boys ages, 15, 17, and two 16-year-olds. All four were issued juvenile Class II citations for auto burglary and conspiracy, police said.

The three older boys were booked in the juvenile detention facility and the 15-year-old was released to his parents, according to police.

Investigators learned that the 15-year-old boy was driving a stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed sometime around 11 p.m., Wednesday evening after an officer spotted the teen.

Around the same time, police said they received a report of a possible burglary committed on the 7500 block of Vista de Oeste.

Police said Nava and the four teenagers were “car-hopping,” and looking for unlocked vehicles to burglarize.

The suspects had in their possession a handgun, rifle and a pellet gun which they acknowledged were stolen from unlocked vehicles. They also had several tools and toolboxes that were stolen, according to investigators.

Las Cruces police are trying to return the stolen items to their rightful owners.

Anyone who wishes to file a report on the stolen property is encouraged to call police at (575) 526-0795.