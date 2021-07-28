Four EPISD bond projects to open at start of the school year

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District is welcoming students for in-person

instruction on Monday, Aug. 2, to kick off the 2021-22 academic year.



The District will start the school year by opening four EPISD Bond-funded construction projects,

including three school consolidations and the major renovation of Burges High School. The District

also will launch the innovative Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH)

program at four schools on Monday.

The District is opening four Bond-related campuses including Burges High School, Coach Archie Duran Elementary, Don Haskins PK-8 and Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

The projects include the changes below:

• Burges High School: New two-story addition with classrooms, administrative offices and a

black-box theater; renovation of existing buildings; new softball field; and new courtyard.

• Coach Archie Duran Elementary School: new campus to consolidate the former Crosby,

Dowell and Schuster elementary schools.

• Don Haskins PK-8 School: new campus to consolidate the former Lincoln Middle School with

Bond and Roberts elementary schools.

• Gen. Douglas MacArthur PK-8 School: consolidation of the former MacArthur Intermediate

and Bonham Elementary

• Additionally, Dr. Torres Elementary School, the consolidation of the former Bradley and

Fannin elementary schools will welcome students for in-person instruction. The campus

officially opened last school year but had limited attendance.

EPISD also is launching four P-TECH programs that allow students to earn college credit and

industry certifications while finishing high school:



• Franklin P-TECH for Medical Sciences

• Coronado P-TECH for Business

• El Paso High P-TECH for Computer Science

• Jefferson P-TECH for Medical Sciences