Four EPISD bond projects to open at start of the school year

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District is welcoming students for in-person
instruction on Monday, Aug. 2, to kick off the 2021-22 academic year.

The District will start the school year by opening four EPISD Bond-funded construction projects,
including three school consolidations and the major renovation of Burges High School. The District
also will launch the innovative Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH)
program at four schools on Monday.

The District is opening four Bond-related campuses including Burges High School, Coach Archie Duran Elementary, Don Haskins PK-8 and Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

The projects include the changes below:

Burges High School: New two-story addition with classrooms, administrative offices and a
black-box theater; renovation of existing buildings; new softball field; and new courtyard.
• Coach Archie Duran Elementary School: new campus to consolidate the former Crosby,
Dowell and Schuster elementary schools.
• Don Haskins PK-8 School: new campus to consolidate the former Lincoln Middle School with
Bond and Roberts elementary schools.
• Gen. Douglas MacArthur PK-8 School: consolidation of the former MacArthur Intermediate
and Bonham Elementary
• Additionally, Dr. Torres Elementary School, the consolidation of the former Bradley and
Fannin elementary schools will welcome students for in-person instruction. The campus
officially opened last school year but had limited attendance.

EPISD also is launching four P-TECH programs that allow students to earn college credit and
industry certifications while finishing high school:


• Franklin P-TECH for Medical Sciences
• Coronado P-TECH for Business
• El Paso High P-TECH for Computer Science
• Jefferson P-TECH for Medical Sciences

