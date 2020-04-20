Four El Paso teenagers arrested for Burglary to Building

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Agua Clara St. due to four suspicious subjects in the neighborhood on April 3.

According to a release, the dispatch led to a traffic stop that yielded the seizure of building tools which the suspects could not prove ownership to.

The following day, deputies responded to the 12800 block of Bales in reference to a burglary in which the victim reported several building tools to be stolen.

Investigators determined the tools seized in the traffic stop were the same from the burglary on Bales, a release said.

On April 17, deputies arrested 17-year-old Steven Angel Gamboa, and Michelle Camacho, 17.

Both were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Burglary of Building, each with a $5,000 bond, a release said.

Two other 16-year-old’s were also taken into custody and referred to JPD in connection with the burglary.