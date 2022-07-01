EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Localite and NFL running back Aaron Jones, along with NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr., are scheduled to visit El Paso Children’s Hospital next week.
Organizers say the visit, scheduled for July 8th, is a way to lift the spirits of patients and make charitable donations to the hospital.
Icon to Ican, x Music Beats Heart, in conjunction with the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation, Aaron Jones’ All the Way Foundation and Lil Jay, will be having an event to lift the spirits of the kids at the El Paso Children’s Hospital (EPCH).
The philanthropic supporters Icon to Ican x Music Beats Heart, Lil Jay and the Aaron Jones’ All the Way Foundation have partnered with the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation and EPCH to activate an uplifting visit also blessing patients with iPads, beats pills and toys from World Tech Toys.
Maroun is referring to a renovation project of EPCH, creating a new music room for the kids to have an escape and be in a positive & fun environment.
Jones and Hardaway, will be honored with other El Paso leaders as Visionary Awardees on July 9th by Icon Talks, a platform co-founded by John Hartsfield.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Brittney Griner trial begins: Pressure grows for officials to negotiate WNBA star’s release from Russia
- Northern Baja beefs up patrols as tourists arrive for 4th of July holiday
- Texas man puts life savings into buying virtual property
- 2021 was the deadliest for migrants crossing the border, human rights group says
- Community plastic recycling program will be piloted at Sam’s Club
- Foundations come together to bring Aaron Jones, Hardaway Sr. to EPCH