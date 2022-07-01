EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Localite and NFL running back Aaron Jones, along with NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr., are scheduled to visit El Paso Children’s Hospital next week.

Organizers say the visit, scheduled for July 8th, is a way to lift the spirits of patients and make charitable donations to the hospital.

Icon to Ican, x Music Beats Heart, in conjunction with the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation, Aaron Jones’ All the Way Foundation and Lil Jay, will be having an event to lift the spirits of the kids at the El Paso Children’s Hospital (EPCH).

It is our pleasure to work with these groups to put a smile on these kids face. I am glad to come back to my hometown and give back. John Hartsfield, Co-founder, Icon to Ican

The philanthropic supporters Icon to Ican x Music Beats Heart, Lil Jay and the Aaron Jones’ All the Way Foundation have partnered with the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation and EPCH to activate an uplifting visit also blessing patients with iPads, beats pills and toys from World Tech Toys.

The team at El Paso Children’s Hospital has been incredible to work with. They truly care about patients and making sure the hospital experience is a special one! We are excited to build a long-term partnership with the hospital and hopefully help build a new music room at EPCH. We are excited to visit El Paso Children’s Hospital and hopefully bring some light to the kids and families! There is nothing like reaching into the darkness and pulling somebody into the light. Elie Maroun, Founder, Music Beats Hearts







Maroun is referring to a renovation project of EPCH, creating a new music room for the kids to have an escape and be in a positive & fun environment.

Jones and Hardaway, will be honored with other El Paso leaders as Visionary Awardees on July 9th by Icon Talks, a platform co-founded by John Hartsfield.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store