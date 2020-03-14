Fort Bliss’s top priority is the health and safety of all personnel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss said via Facebook, their top priority is the health and safety of their personnel.

Fort Bliss said in the post that they are taking all the precautionary measures they can in order to prevent the contraction of COVID-19.

At this time, Fort Bliss has no reported COVID-19 cases.

Officials say they will continue to evaluate day-to-day operations to ensure the safety of our soldiers.

Fort Bliss has taken precautions to ensure those who have traveled overseas are getting screened and continue to adhere to the Department of Defense guidelines on travel.

Lastly, Fort Bliss sais they will continue to work closely with the City of El Paso and State officials to ensure the safety of not just their soldiers, but the local community as well.