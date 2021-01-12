Fort Bliss to share details on high-profile case

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A limited group of journalists are scheduled to discuss a high-profile case at Fort Bliss with officials on Wednesday.

Few details are known but there is an expectation that the meeting will generate answers to questions on one topic of public interest.

To note, the base has seen a soldier go missing, a soldier found dead and skeletal remains found on the base’s McGregor Range. A Fort Bliss soldier was also killed in a crash last October.

All events have happened within a year’s time.

We’ll keep you updated on the briefing. Check back for updates on KTSM.com.

