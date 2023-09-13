EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss will hold an amnesty day event. Soldiers, families, and the public can freely relinquish any or all unauthorized, found, stolen, or misplaced ammunition and explosives without fear of prosecution. No questions asked.

The event will occur at the Texas Army National Guard Armory at 9100 Gateway N. Blvd. Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Ammunition. Photo credit: Fort Bliss

Ammunition. Photo credit: Fort Bliss

Ammunition. Photo credit: Fort Bliss

Date: Thursday, 21 September 2023

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Texas Army National Guard Armory 9100 Gateway N. Blvd El Paso, TX 79924