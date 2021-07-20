Fort Bliss soldiers killed in Far East crash remain unidentified, more details released

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The identities of two Fort Bliss soldiers are pending as authorities continue to investigate a crash that occurred in Far East El Paso on Sunday.

Fort Bliss officials say two of their own were killed in the collision on Loop 375 during the early hours of Sunday morning. On Monday, police identified three individuals that were in the collision and more details on what led up to the incident.

Police say Jhairo Jonathan Ajtun Martinez, 27, was the driver of a 2020 Kia Rio who sustained serious injuries in the collision. Authorities also identified Luis Aneudy Velasquez, 35, and Ruby Navarrete, 21, as passengers in a Dodge Charger who sustained serious injuries on Sunday.

Police say they were called to Loop 375 just before 4 a.m. to a collision near mile post 31, Iron Medics. Investigators learned Martinez’s car veered right and collided into a guardrail, splitting the vehicle apart. The passenger compartment fell to the right-lane of the roadway.

The Dodge Charger struck the compartment at a high rate of speed causing the vehicle to travel several-hundred feet before eventually crashing into a ramp and catching fire, police say.

Navarette was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and a set of unidentified men stopped and pulled Velasquez out of the vehicle, according to investigators. Both were taken to the hospital.

