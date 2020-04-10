Fort Bliss soldier who allegedly helped rescue children during Aug. 3 mass shooting found dead

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) – The Fort Bliss soldier who was praised for his ‘heroic’ efforts during the August 3, 2019, mass shooting at the El Paso Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall has died.

The 1st Armored Division confirmed the death of 23-year-old, Pvt. Glendon Oakley on Friday.

Fort Bliss officials said the soldier was found dead in his on-post quarters on Wednesday, April 8.

His death is under investigation by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. Officials don’t believe foul play is suspected in his death.

On Aug. 3, Oakley was shopping at a Foot Locker in El Paso’s Cielo Vista Mall when a man opened fire at a Walmart store nearby. The soldier claimed to have carried children out of the mall and left them in the safety of El Paso Police officers who were outside.

His story made national headlines and President Donald Trump even met with Oakley during a visit to El Paso.

Oakley’s actions that day led him to be awarded the Army Commendation Medal. His other awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Rifle Marksmanship Badge.

Oakley served as an automated supply logistical specialist, assigned to 504th Composite Supply Company, 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade and was a Killeen, Texas native.