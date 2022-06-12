EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department coincide a pickup truck going southbound on Lee Trevino at 12:35 a.m. to be involved in the hit-and-run that seriously injured a 20-year-old woman. Police say the woman injured is an active duty soldier at Fort Bliss.

The driver of the truck did not stop and fled the scene. The truck is described as a light-colored, possibly white or gray newer model pickup similar to a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC.

This truck will have front-end damage. Investigators ask for the public’s assistance in finding the driver involved.

The investigators found that the 20-year-old female was crossing Lee Trevino from the west curb to the east curb.

Anyone with information on this case should call El Paso Police at (915)832-4400, or to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915)566-8477(TIPS).

