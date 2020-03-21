Fort Bliss soldier arriving from New York City tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – William Beaumont Army Medical Center personnel confirmed on Friday that a soldier tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the soldier who is assigned to the 77th Human Resources Company, an Army Reserve unit from New York City, recently reported for training on Fort Bliss.

Officials said the soldier is in isolation at Fort Bliss.

Officials said that they are monitoring the situation and are working closely with the City of El Paso to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.

“We are providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact on local activities,” officials said.